Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 result on Saturday:
Nice 2 (Laborde 10-pen, Clauss 64) Lens 0
Playing later (times GMT)
Lille v Le Havre (1800), Saint-Etienne v Rennes (2005)
Sunday
Lyon v Reims (1400), Strasbourg v Montpellier, Auxerre v Toulouse (1615), Angers v Marseille (1945)
Played Friday
Nantes 0 Brest 2 (Ajorque 9, Lees-Melou 90+6)
Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Vitinha 6, Kvaratskhelia 54, Dembele 57, 90) Monaco 1 (Zakaria 17)
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
UAE President receives President of South Sudan
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results5 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table15 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Transylvania Open results15 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Six Nations results and standings35 minutes ago
-
Gatland admits pressure of Wales record-breaking losing run45 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Balbirnie, Tucker half-tons boost Ireland in Zimbabwe1 hour ago
-
Leverkusen lose ground on Bayern with Wolfsburg stalemate1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open result1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table3 hours ago