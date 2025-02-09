Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

February 09, 2025

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 result on Saturday:

Nice 2 (Laborde 10-pen, Clauss 64) Lens 0

Playing later (times GMT)

Lille v Le Havre (1800), Saint-Etienne v Rennes (2005)

Sunday

Lyon v Reims (1400), Strasbourg v Montpellier, Auxerre v Toulouse (1615), Angers v Marseille (1945)

Played Friday

Nantes 0 Brest 2 (Ajorque 9, Lees-Melou 90+6)

Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Vitinha 6, Kvaratskhelia 54, Dembele 57, 90) Monaco 1 (Zakaria 17)

