Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Lyon 4 (Tagliafico 36, Tolisso 68, Cherki 79, Mikautadze 90+3) Reims 0

Playing later (times GMT)

Strasbourg v Montpellier, Auxerre v Toulouse (1615), Angers v Marseille (1945)

Played Saturday

Nice 2 (Laborde 10-pen, Clauss 64) Lens 0

Lille 1 (Akpom 90+7) Le Havre 2 (Koka 38, Soumare 56)

Saint-Etienne 0 Rennes 2 (Kalimuendo 15, Nagida 84)

Friday

Nantes 0 Brest 2 (Ajorque 9, Lees-Melou 90+6)

Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Vitinha 6, Kvaratskhelia 54, Dembele 57, 90) Monaco 1 (Zakaria 17)

