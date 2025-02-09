Football: French Ligue 1 Results
French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Lyon 4 (Tagliafico 36, Tolisso 68, Cherki 79, Mikautadze 90+3) Reims 0
Playing later (times GMT)
Strasbourg v Montpellier, Auxerre v Toulouse (1615), Angers v Marseille (1945)
Played Saturday
Nice 2 (Laborde 10-pen, Clauss 64) Lens 0
Lille 1 (Akpom 90+7) Le Havre 2 (Koka 38, Soumare 56)
Saint-Etienne 0 Rennes 2 (Kalimuendo 15, Nagida 84)
Friday
Nantes 0 Brest 2 (Ajorque 9, Lees-Melou 90+6)
Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Vitinha 6, Kvaratskhelia 54, Dembele 57, 90) Monaco 1 (Zakaria 17)
