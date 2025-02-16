Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:

Marseille 5 (Gouiri 27, 60, Greenwood 50-pen, Murillo 58, Rabiot 77) Saint-Etienne 1 (Stassin 79)

Playing later (times GMT)

Monaco v Nantes (1800), Toulouse v Paris Saint-Germain (2005)

Sunday

Montpellier v Lyon (1400), Le Havre v Nice, Lens v Strasbourg, Reims v Angers (all 1615), Rennes v Lille (1845)

Played Friday

Brest 2 (Ndiaye 60, Ajorque 79) Auxerre 2 (Perrin 18, 74)

