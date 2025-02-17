Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 results ahead of Sunday's late game:

Montpellier 1 (Coulibaly 38) Lyon 4 (Mikautadze 3, Nuamah 50, Tolisso 53, Lacazette 73)

Le Havre 1 (Kechta 28) Nice 3 (Laborde 16, Kinkoue 18-og, Diop 90+4)

Lens 0 Strasbourg 2 (Bakwa 81, Emegha 90+6)

Reims 0 Angers 1 (El Melali 45+1)

Playing later (GMT)

Rennes v Lille (1845)

Played Saturday

Marseille 5 (Gouiri 27, 60, Greenwood 50-pen, Murillo 58, Rabiot 77) Saint-Etienne 1 (Stassin 79)

Monaco 7 (Biereth 45, 54, 65-pen, Minamino 45+1, Ben Seghir 49, Ilenikhena 81, 90+5) Nantes 1 (Abline 5)

Toulouse 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Ruiz 52)

Played Friday

Brest 2 (Ndiaye 60, Ajorque 79) Auxerre 2 (Perrin 18, 74)

More Stories From World