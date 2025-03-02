Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 11:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Lyon 2 (Lacazette 24, 82) Brest 1 (Lala 15-pen)
Playing later (times GMT)
Montpellier v Rennes, Auxerre v Strasbourg, Angers v Toulouse (all 1615), Marseille v Nantes (1945)
Played Saturday
Saint-Etienne 1 (Stassin 32) Nice 3 (Rosario 10, Nade 52-og, Guessand 69)
Lens 3 (El Aynaoui 3-pen, Aguilar 19, Sotoca 48) Le Havre 4 (Soumare 28, Ayew 33, Casimir 62, Koka 90+1-pen)
Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Barcola 6, Marquinhos 22, Dembele 28, Doue 37) Lille 1 (David 80)
Friday
Monaco 3 (Biereth 34, 39, 51) Reims 0
Recent Stories
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council
Arab League calls for fair water resource management
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 minute ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results1 minute ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results11 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results11 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table11 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v India Champions Trophy scores21 minutes ago
-
'Important' to avoid 'risk that West divides' on Ukraine: Italy PM3 hours ago
-
'Important' to avoid 'risk that West divides' on Ukraine: Italy PM3 hours ago
-
Red Cross says 'essential' to maintain Gaza truce4 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results4 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table4 hours ago
-
Golf: South African Open scores4 hours ago