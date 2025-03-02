Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Lyon 2 (Lacazette 24, 82) Brest 1 (Lala 15-pen)

Playing later (times GMT)

Montpellier v Rennes, Auxerre v Strasbourg, Angers v Toulouse (all 1615), Marseille v Nantes (1945)

Played Saturday

Saint-Etienne 1 (Stassin 32) Nice 3 (Rosario 10, Nade 52-og, Guessand 69)

Lens 3 (El Aynaoui 3-pen, Aguilar 19, Sotoca 48) Le Havre 4 (Soumare 28, Ayew 33, Casimir 62, Koka 90+1-pen)

Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Barcola 6, Marquinhos 22, Dembele 28, Doue 37) Lille 1 (David 80)

Friday

Monaco 3 (Biereth 34, 39, 51) Reims 0

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judic ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council

1 hour ago
 Arab League calls for fair water resource manageme ..

Arab League calls for fair water resource management

2 hours ago
 Egypt stresses importance of full implementation o ..

Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire

2 hours ago
 Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201

Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201

2 hours ago
 Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jeni ..

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm

4 hours ago
 Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

6 hours ago
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

6 hours ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

6 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

6 hours ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

6 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

6 hours ago
 China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

7 hours ago

More Stories From World