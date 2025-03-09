Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Rennes 1 (Brassier 53) Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Barcola 27, Ramos 50, Dembele 90+1, 90+4)
Playing later (times GMT)
Lille v Montpellier (1800), Marseille v Lens (2005)
Sunday
Brest v Angers (1400), Nantes v Strasbourg, Reims v Auxerre, Le Havre v Saint-Etienne (all 1615), Nice v Lyon (1945)
Played Friday
Toulouse 1 (Magri 90+1) Monaco 1 (Minamino 17)
