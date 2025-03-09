Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:

Rennes 1 (Brassier 53) Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Barcola 27, Ramos 50, Dembele 90+1, 90+4)

Playing later (times GMT)

Lille v Montpellier (1800), Marseille v Lens (2005)

Sunday

Brest v Angers (1400), Nantes v Strasbourg, Reims v Auxerre, Le Havre v Saint-Etienne (all 1615), Nice v Lyon (1945)

Played Friday

Toulouse 1 (Magri 90+1) Monaco 1 (Minamino 17)

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

58 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

59 minutes ago
 Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/ ..

Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier Leagu ..

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of gov ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment ..

Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives

3 hours ago
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

3 hours ago
 Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish ..

Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet ho ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan

4 hours ago
 Arab League condemns violence targeting government ..

Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria

4 hours ago
 France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza ..

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction

5 hours ago
 Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

5 hours ago

More Stories From World