Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 12:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Brest 2 (Sima 19, Faivre 60) Angers 0
Playing later (times GMT)
Nantes v Strasbourg, Reims v Auxerre, Le Havre v Saint-Etienne (all 1615), Nice v Lyon (1945)
Played Saturday
Rennes 1 (Brassier 53) Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Barcola 27, Ramos 50, Dembele 90+1, 90+4)
Lille 1 (David 50) Montpellier 0
Marseille 0 Lens 1 (El Aynaoui 90+4)
Played Friday
Toulouse 1 (Magri 90+1) Monaco 1 (Minamino 17)
