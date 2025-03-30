Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Published March 30, 2025

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) French Ligue 1 result on Sunday:

Toulouse 2 (Sierro 65, King 78) Brest 4 (Bourgault 22, Pereira Lage 26, Doumbia 62, Camara 90)

Playing later (times GMT)

Angers v Rennes, Auxerre v Montpellier, Le Havre v Nantes (all 1515), Lille v Lens (1845)

Played Saturday

Monaco 2 (Biereth 55, Embolo 73) Nice 1 (Boga 41)

Reims 3 (Nakamura 29, Diakhon 51, Atangana 68) Marseille 1 (Rongier 78)

Saint-Etienne 1 (Stassin 9) Paris Saint-Germain 6 (Ramos 43-pen, Kvaratskhelia 50, Doue 53, 66, Neves 62, Mbaye 90)

Friday

Strasbourg 4 (Santos 55, Bakwa 60, Emegha 73, Amo-Ameyaw 89) Lyon 2 (Tolisso 62, Mikautadze 90+6 pen)

