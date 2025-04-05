Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Doue 55) Angers 0
Playing later (times GMT)
Brest v Monaco (1700), Lyon v Lille (1905)
Sunday
Lens v Saint-Etienne (1300), Reims v Strasbourg, Rennes v Auxerre, Montpellier v Le Havre (all 1515), Marseille v Toulouse (1845)
Played Friday
Nice 1 (Abdi 14) Nantes 2 (Douglas Augusto 11, Abline 38)
