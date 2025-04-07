Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Lens 1 (Koyalipou 75) Saint-Etienne 0
Reims 0 Strasbourg 1 (Doukoure 4)
Rennes 0 Auxerre 1 (Jubal 89)
Montpellier 0 Le Havre 2 (Kechta 3, A.
Toure 33)
Playing later
Marseille v Toulouse (1845 GMT)
Played Saturday
Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Doue 55) Angers 0
Brest 2 (Koehn 42-og, Camara 90+4) Monaco 1 (Zakaria 63-pen)
Lyon 2 (Lacazette 38-pen, Cherki 70) Lille 1 (Diakite 1)
Friday
Nice 1 (Abdi 14) Nantes 2 (Douglas Augusto 11, Abline 38)
