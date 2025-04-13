Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:

Monaco 3 (Minamino 34, Embolo 59, Zakaria 80-pen) Marseille 0

Playing later (times GMT)

Toulouse v Lille (1700), Strasbourg v Nice (1905)

Sunday

Saint-Etienne v Brest (1300), Le Havre v Rennes, Angers v Montpellier (both 1515), Auxerre v Lyon (1845)

Played Friday

Lens 0 Reims 2 (Nakamura 33, 88)

