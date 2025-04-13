Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Saint-Etienne 3 (Stassin 16, Cardona 34, 80) Brest 3 (Ajorque 6, 37, Sima 25)

Playing later (times GMT)

Le Havre v Rennes, Angers v Montpellier (both 1515), Auxerre v Lyon (1845)

Played Saturday

Monaco 3 (Minamino 34, Embolo 59, Zakaria 80-pen) Marseille 0

Toulouse 1 (Cresswell 42) Lille 2 (Fernandez-Pardo 21, Bakker 45+4)

Strasbourg 2 (Emegha 51, Amo-Ameyaw 54) Nice 2 (Bard 38, Ndayishimiye 90+4)

Friday

Lens 0 Reims 2 (Nakamura 33, 88)

