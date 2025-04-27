Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 01:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Strasbourg 3 (Moreira 7, Emegha 63, Bakwa 83) Saint-Etienne 1 (Davitashvili 19)
Playing later (times GMT)
Le Havre v Monaco (1700), Lyon v Rennes (1905)
Sunday
Angers v Lille (1300), Lens v Auxerre, Nantes v Toulouse, Montpellier v Reims (all 1515), Marseille v Brest (1845)
Played Friday
Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Ruiz 41) Nice 3 (Sanson 35, 46, Ndayishimiye 70)
