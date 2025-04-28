Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Angers 0 Lille 2 (Alexsandro 45+1, Haraldsson 50)
Playing later (times GMT)
Lens v Auxerre, Nantes v Toulouse, Montpellier v Reims (all 1515), Marseille v Brest (1845)
Played Saturday
Strasbourg 3 (Moreira 7, Emegha 63, Bakwa 83) Saint-Etienne 1 (Davitashvili 19)
Le Havre 1 (Hassan 22) Monaco 1 (Biereth 61)
Lyon 4 (Fofana 8, Tolisso 25, Lacazette 39, Mikautadze 77) Rennes 1 (Meite 50)
Friday
Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Ruiz 41) Nice 3 (Sanson 35, 46, Ndayishimiye 70)
