Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 12:21 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Lille 3 (David 36, Cabella 89, Zhegrova 90+2) Lorient 0
Brest 2 (Magnetti 47, Le Douaron 90+1) Montpellier 0
Metz 0 Toulouse 1 (Sierro 11-pen)
Nantes 1 (Mollet 46) Clermont 2 (Nicholson 28, Allevinah 88)
Le Havre 3 (Lloris 18, Sabbi 50, Operi 62) Lyon 1 (Lacazette 54)
Playing later
Lens v Paris Saint-Germain (1945 GMT)
Played Saturday
Monaco 1 (Ben Yedder 49) Reims 3 (Teuma 35, Khadra 55, Matusiwa 90+6)
Rennes 2 (Bourigeaud 31-pen, Kalimuendo 54) Nice 0
Played Friday
Marseille 1 (Gigot 3) Strasbourg 1 (Sebas 90+2)
