Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 12:21 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Lille 3 (David 36, Cabella 89, Zhegrova 90+2) Lorient 0

Brest 2 (Magnetti 47, Le Douaron 90+1) Montpellier 0

Metz 0 Toulouse 1 (Sierro 11-pen)

Nantes 1 (Mollet 46) Clermont 2 (Nicholson 28, Allevinah 88)

Le Havre 3 (Lloris 18, Sabbi 50, Operi 62) Lyon 1 (Lacazette 54)

Playing later

Lens v Paris Saint-Germain (1945 GMT)

Played Saturday

Monaco 1 (Ben Yedder 49) Reims 3 (Teuma 35, Khadra 55, Matusiwa 90+6)

Rennes 2 (Bourigeaud 31-pen, Kalimuendo 54) Nice 0

Played Friday

Marseille 1 (Gigot 3) Strasbourg 1 (Sebas 90+2)

