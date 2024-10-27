Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Angers 4 (Abdelli 7, Aholou 39, Niane 69-pen, Dieng 90+3) Saint-Etienne 2 (Davitashvili 16-pen, 57)
Reims 1 (Okumu 29) Brest 2 (Faivre 4-pen, Balde 18)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Lens v Lille (1900)
Sunday
Lyon v Auxerre (1400), Strasbourg v Nantes, Nice v Monaco, Montpellier v Toulouse (all 1600), Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (1945)
Played Friday
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From World
-
WHO chief says north Gaza in 'catastrophic' danger2 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated2 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 minutes ago
-
Di Lorenzo fires Napoli five points clear, Atalanta hit Verona for six2 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table12 minutes ago
-
Lewis century gifts West Indies consolation victory in Sri Lanka32 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated32 minutes ago
-
Iran army says only radar systems damaged by Israel strikes42 minutes ago
-
Guardiola vows to learn from rock-bottom Southampton after tight win42 minutes ago
-
Draper into Vienna ATP final, ensures career-high ranking42 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Vienna ATP results1 hour ago
-
UN chief ‘deeply alarmed’ following Israeli airstrikes on Iran, urges de-escalation2 hours ago