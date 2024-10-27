Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:

Angers 4 (Abdelli 7, Aholou 39, Niane 69-pen, Dieng 90+3) Saint-Etienne 2 (Davitashvili 16-pen, 57)

Reims 1 (Okumu 29) Brest 2 (Faivre 4-pen, Balde 18)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Lens v Lille (1900)

Sunday

Lyon v Auxerre (1400), Strasbourg v Nantes, Nice v Monaco, Montpellier v Toulouse (all 1600), Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (1945)

Played Friday

Rennes 1 (Gomez 54) Le Havre 0

