Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Lyon 2 (Mikautadze 45+5-pen, 62) Auxerre 2 (Diomande 47, 72)

Strasbourg 3 (Santos 17, 57, Bakwa 73) Nantes 1 (Guirassy 83)

Nice 2 (Guessand 45+1, Laborde 71) Monaco 1 (Embolo 39)

Montpellier 0 Toulouse 3 (Aboukhlal 5, 8, King 27)

Playing later

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (1945 GMT)

Played Saturday

Angers 4 (Abdelli 7, Aholou 39, Niane 69-pen, Dieng 90+3) Saint-Etienne 2 (Davitashvili 16-pen, 57)

Reims 1 (Okumu 29) Brest 2 (Faivre 4-pen, Balde 18)

Lens 0 Lille 2 (David 90+8-pen, Bayo 90+11)

Friday

Rennes 1 (Gomez 54) Le Havre 0

