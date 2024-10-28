Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Lyon 2 (Mikautadze 45+5-pen, 62) Auxerre 2 (Diomande 47, 72)
Strasbourg 3 (Santos 17, 57, Bakwa 73) Nantes 1 (Guirassy 83)
Nice 2 (Guessand 45+1, Laborde 71) Monaco 1 (Embolo 39)
Montpellier 0 Toulouse 3 (Aboukhlal 5, 8, King 27)
Playing later
Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (1945 GMT)
Played Saturday
Angers 4 (Abdelli 7, Aholou 39, Niane 69-pen, Dieng 90+3) Saint-Etienne 2 (Davitashvili 16-pen, 57)
Reims 1 (Okumu 29) Brest 2 (Faivre 4-pen, Balde 18)
Lens 0 Lille 2 (David 90+8-pen, Bayo 90+11)
Friday
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From World
-
Chelsea's Palmer reminds Maresca of Blues favourite Zola6 seconds ago
-
Tennis: Basel ATP results15 seconds ago
-
EU chief calls for swift probe into Georgia vote 'irregularities'10 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table10 minutes ago
-
Bayern thump Bochum to retake Bundesliga top spot20 minutes ago
-
Ex-president of Bolivia blames government as shots fired at him30 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship result30 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results40 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table40 minutes ago
-
Bayern thump Bochum to retake top spot40 minutes ago
-
Iran president says not seeking war with Israel, vows response to strikes50 minutes ago
-
Left seeks to unseat conservative in Uruguay president vote1 hour ago