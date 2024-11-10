Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Strasbourg 1 (Doue 29) Monaco 3 (Ben Seghir 79-pen, 89, Ilenikhena 90)
Lens 3 (Frankowski 21-pen, Ojediran 86, Thomasson 90) Nantes 2 (Simon 36-pen, Cozza 71)
Playing later (times GMT)
Angers v Paris Saint-Germain (2000)
Sunday
Nice v Lille (1400), Le Havre v Reims, Montpellier v Brest, Rennes v Toulouse (all 1600), Lyon v Saint-Etienne (1945)
Played Friday
Marseille 1 (Greenwood 65-pen) Auxerre 3 (Sinayoko 10, Perrin 43, Traore 45)
afp
