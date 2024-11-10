Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:

Strasbourg 1 (Doue 29) Monaco 3 (Ben Seghir 79-pen, 89, Ilenikhena 90)

Lens 3 (Frankowski 21-pen, Ojediran 86, Thomasson 90) Nantes 2 (Simon 36-pen, Cozza 71)

Playing later (times GMT)

Angers v Paris Saint-Germain (2000)

Sunday

Nice v Lille (1400), Le Havre v Reims, Montpellier v Brest, Rennes v Toulouse (all 1600), Lyon v Saint-Etienne (1945)

Played Friday

Marseille 1 (Greenwood 65-pen) Auxerre 3 (Sinayoko 10, Perrin 43, Traore 45)

