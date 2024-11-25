Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Lille 1 (Zhegrova 45) Rennes 0
Auxerre 1 (Traore 90+3) Angers 0
Nantes 0 Le Havre 2 (Casimir 3, Ngoura 74)
Playing later
Nice v Strasbourg (1945 GMT)
Played Saturday
Lens 1 (Fulgini 80) Marseille 3 (Rongier 49, Henrique 57, Hojbjerg 89)
Saint-Etienne 1 (Bouchouari 47) Montpellier 0
Reims 1 (Diakite 55) Lyon 1 (Cherki 38)
Played Friday
Monaco 3 (Akliouche 5, 90+1, Golovin 24) Brest 2 (Sima 50, Ajorque 90+6)
Paris Saint-Germain 3 (Neves 35, Beraldo 84, Ferreira 90+1) Toulouse 0
afp
