Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:

Rennes 5 (Kalimuendo 39-pen, 61, 67-pen, Blas 45+6, Gouiri 53) Saint-Etienne 0

Brest 3 (Lala 12-pen, Pereira Lage 45+1, Del Castillo 90+2) Strasbourg 1 (Ouattara 85)

Playing later (times GMT)

Paris Saint-Germain v Nantes (2000)

Sunday

Montpellier v Lille (1400), Lyon v Nice, Toulouse v Auxerre, Le Havre v Angers (all 1600), Marseille v Monaco (1945)

Played Friday

Reims 0 Lens 2 (Thomasson 23, Nzola 61)

