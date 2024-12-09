Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Lens 2 (Labeau Lascary 39, Omeragic 90+2-og) Montpellier 0
Strasbourg 0 Reims 0
Playing later (1945 GMT)
Saint-Etienne v Marseille
Played Saturday
Monaco 2 (Singo 50, Embolo 82) Toulouse 0
Nice 2 (Laborde 55-pen, Bouanani 75) Le Havre 1 (Lloris 90+2)
Angers 0 Lyon 3 (Tagliafico 26, Cherki 55, Mikautadze 88)
Friday
Lille 3 (David 7-pen, 69, Haraldsson 44) Brest 1 (Ajorque 48)
Auxerre 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0
afp
