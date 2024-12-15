Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Montpellier 2 (Chotard 22, Sainte-Luce 80) Nice 2 (Laborde 18, Bouanani 28)

Brest 4 (Doumbia 24, Chardonnet 27, Sima 88, 90+3) Nantes 1 (Douglas Augusto 48)

Le Havre 0 Strasbourg 3 (Diarra 28, Nanasi 32, Andrey Santos 90)

Rennes 2 (Gronbaek 33, Assignon 90+2) Angers 0

Playing later (1945 GMT)

Paris Saint-Germain v Lyon

Played Saturday

Marseille 1 (Merlin 17) Lille 1 (Diakite 87)

Auxerre 2 (Perrin 31, Osho 73) Lens 2 (El Aynaoui 22, Nzola 44)

Reims 0 Monaco 0

Friday

Toulouse 2 (Babicka 55, Aboukhlal 85) Saint-Etienne 1 (Stassin 53)

afp

Related Topics

Brest Santos Angers Saint-Etienne Nantes Montpellier Auxerre Reims Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Douglas Monaco Sunday PSG

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

15 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

1 day ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

1 day ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

1 day ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

1 day ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From World