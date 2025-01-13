Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 01:50 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Le Havre 1 (Ayew 8) Lens 2 (Koyalipou 28, Machado 77)

Montpellier 1 (Savanier 61-pen) Angers 3 (Lepaul 30, 69, Ferhat 90+9)

Toulouse 1 (Doukoure 35-og) Strasbourg 2 (Emegha 14, 26)

Playing later (1945 GMT)

Paris Saint-Germain v Saint-Etienne

Played Saturday

Brest 2 (Camara 8, Ajorque 25) Lyon 1 (Veretout 45+2)

Reims 2 (Ito 34, Diakhon 71) Nice 4 (Guessand 28, Laborde 44-pen, 64, Abdi 86)

Rennes 1 (Kalimuendo 43) Marseille 2 (Greenwood 45, Rabiot 49)

Friday

Nantes 2 (Abline 12, Amian 47) Monaco 2 (Embolo 52, Salisu 60)

Auxerre 0 Lille 0

