Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:

Monaco 3 (Akilouche 15, Biereth 52, Golovin 56) Rennes 2 (Nagida 45+2, Gouiri 67)

Strasbourg 2 (Santos 70, Emegha 74) Lille 1 (Sahraoui 8)

Playing later (times GMT)

Paris Saint-Germain v Reims (2005)

Sunday

Le Havre v Brest (1400), Nantes v Lyon, Lens v Angers, Toulouse v Montpellier (1615), Nice v Marseille (1945)

Friday

Auxerre 1 (Traore 27) Saint-Etienne 1 (Stassin 45)

