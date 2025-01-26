Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Monaco 3 (Akilouche 15, Biereth 52, Golovin 56) Rennes 2 (Nagida 45+2, Gouiri 67)
Strasbourg 2 (Santos 70, Emegha 74) Lille 1 (Sahraoui 8)
Playing later (times GMT)
Paris Saint-Germain v Reims (2005)
Sunday
Le Havre v Brest (1400), Nantes v Lyon, Lens v Angers, Toulouse v Montpellier (1615), Nice v Marseille (1945)
Friday
Auxerre 1 (Traore 27) Saint-Etienne 1 (Stassin 45)
Recent Stories
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
More Stories From World
-
Monaco back on Ligue 1 podium as Lille lose3 minutes ago
-
Guardiola backs Khusanov to learn from nightmare Man City debut3 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update3 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands protest Germany's far right as Musk backs AfD13 minutes ago
-
56 bodies found in unmarked mass graves in Mexico: prosecutors33 minutes ago
-
Haaland sees 'something special' in Man City new boy Marmoush33 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated33 minutes ago
-
From Ukraine trenches to Russia schools, Sundance docs show toll of war33 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table33 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table43 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table53 minutes ago
-
Man Utd flop Antony joins Betis on loan1 hour ago