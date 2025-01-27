Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Le Havre 0 Brest 1 (Ajorque 25)

Nantes 1 (Mohamed 90) Lyon 1 (Nuamah 10)

Lens 1 (Frankowski 49) Angers 0

Toulouse 1 (Casseres 59) Montpellier 2 (Sagnan 62, Maamma 83)

Playing later

Nice v Marseille (1945 GMT)

Played Saturday

Monaco 3 (Akilouche 15, Biereth 52, Golovin 56) Rennes 2 (Nagida 45+2, Gouiri 67)

Strasbourg 2 (Santos 70, Emegha 74) Lille 1 (Sahraoui 8)

Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Dembele 47) Reims 1 (Nakamura 56)

Friday

Auxerre 1 (Traore 27) Saint-Etienne 1 (Stassin 45)

