Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 12:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Le Havre 0 Brest 1 (Ajorque 25)
Nantes 1 (Mohamed 90) Lyon 1 (Nuamah 10)
Lens 1 (Frankowski 49) Angers 0
Toulouse 1 (Casseres 59) Montpellier 2 (Sagnan 62, Maamma 83)
Playing later
Nice v Marseille (1945 GMT)
Played Saturday
Monaco 3 (Akilouche 15, Biereth 52, Golovin 56) Rennes 2 (Nagida 45+2, Gouiri 67)
Strasbourg 2 (Santos 70, Emegha 74) Lille 1 (Sahraoui 8)
Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Dembele 47) Reims 1 (Nakamura 56)
Friday
Auxerre 1 (Traore 27) Saint-Etienne 1 (Stassin 45)
Recent Stories
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update7 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table7 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results7 minutes ago
-
Van der Poel gears up for worlds with cyclo-cross double17 minutes ago
-
'Who knows?': Postecoglou uncertain over future after new 'low' for Spurs17 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update27 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table27 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership table47 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table57 minutes ago
-
EU to maintain sanctions against Lukashenko's Belarus: Kallas2 hours ago
-
Colombia president says will not accept US deportation flights2 hours ago
-
Postecoglou under fire as Leicester stun troubled Spurs2 hours ago