Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 01:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Brest 2 (Del Castillo 50, Ajorque 71) Paris Saint-Germain 5 (Dembele 29, 57, 62, Ramos 89, 90+7)
Monaco 4 (Kehrer 35, Biereth 57, 63, 65) Auxerre 2 (Diomande 38, Jubal 45+7-pen)
Playing later (times GMT)
Lille v Saint-Etienne (2005)
Sunday
Toulouse v Nice (1400), Rennes v Strasbourg, Reims v Nantes, Angers v Le Havre (all 1615), Marseille v Lyon (1945)
Played Friday
Montpellier 0 Lens 2 (Nzola 1, Agbonifo 61)
