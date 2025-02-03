Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Toulouse 1 (McKenzie 85) Nice 1 (Laborde 18-pen)
Rennes 1 (Blas 89) Strasbourg 0
Reims 1 (Castelletto 45+1-og) Nantes 2 (Abline 42, Mohamed 70)
Angers 1 (Hanin 90) Le Havre 1 (Ayew 73)
Playing later
Marseille v Lyon (1945 GMT)
Played Saturday
Brest 2 (Del Castillo 50, Ajorque 71) Paris Saint-Germain 5 (Dembele 29, 57, 62, Ramos 89, 90+7)
Monaco 4 (Kehrer 35, Biereth 57, 63, 65) Auxerre 2 (Diomande 38, Jubal 45+7-pen)
Lille 4 (David 32-pen, Sahraoui 63, 78, Gudmundsson 72) Saint-Etienne 1 (Davitashvili 6-pen)
Friday
Montpellier 0 Lens 2 (Nzola 1, Agbonifo 61)
