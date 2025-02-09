Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Nice 2 (Laborde 10-pen, Clauss 64) Lens 0
Lille 1 (Akpom 90+7) Le Havre 2 (Koka 38, Soumare 56)
Playing later (times GMT)
Saint-Etienne v Rennes (2005)
Sunday
Lyon v Reims (1400), Strasbourg v Montpellier, Auxerre v Toulouse (1615), Angers v Marseille (1945)
Played Friday
Nantes 0 Brest 2 (Ajorque 9, Lees-Melou 90+6)
Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Vitinha 6, Kvaratskhelia 54, Dembele 57, 90) Monaco 1 (Zakaria 17)
