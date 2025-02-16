Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 01:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Marseille 5 (Gouiri 27, 60, Greenwood 50-pen, Murillo 58, Rabiot 77) Saint-Etienne 1 (Stassin 79)
Monaco 7 (Biereth 45, 54, 65-pen, Minamino 45+1, Ben Seghir 49, Ilenikhena 81, 90+5) Nantes 1 (Abline 5)
Playing later (times GMT)
Toulouse v Paris Saint-Germain (2005)
Sunday
Montpellier v Lyon (1400), Le Havre v Nice, Lens v Strasbourg, Reims v Angers (all 1615), Rennes v Lille (1845)
Played Friday
Brest 2 (Ndiaye 60, Ajorque 79) Auxerre 2 (Perrin 18, 74)
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow
UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table16 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Marseille Open ATP results - collated16 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Delray Beach Open results16 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update26 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table36 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table36 minutes ago
-
Arsenal close gap on leaders Liverpool, Marmoush treble lifts Man City36 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated46 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated46 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table56 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update56 minutes ago