Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 01:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Doue 55) Angers 0
Brest 2 (Koehn 42-og, Camara 90+4) Monaco 1 (Zakaria 63-pen)
Playing later (times GMT)
Lyon v Lille (1905)
Sunday
Lens v Saint-Etienne (1300), Reims v Strasbourg, Rennes v Auxerre, Montpellier v Le Havre (all 1515), Marseille v Toulouse (1845)
Played Friday
Nice 1 (Abdi 14) Nantes 2 (Douglas Augusto 11, Abline 38)
