Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Monaco 3 (Minamino 34, Embolo 59, Zakaria 80-pen) Marseille 0
Toulouse 1 (Cresswell 42) Lille 2 (Fernandez-Pardo 21, Bakker 45+4)
Playing later (times GMT)
Strasbourg v Nice (1905)
Sunday
Saint-Etienne v Brest (1300), Le Havre v Rennes, Angers v Montpellier (both 1515), Auxerre v Lyon (1845)
Played Friday
Lens 0 Reims 2 (Nakamura 33, 88)
