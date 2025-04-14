Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Saint-Etienne 3 (Stassin 16, Cardona 34, 80) Brest 3 (Ajorque 6, 37, Sima 25)
Angers 2 (Lepaul 2, 43) Montpellier 0
Le Havre 1 (Mwanga 42) Rennes 5 (Matusiwa 1, Assignon 12, Kalimuendo 15, Al-Taamari 57, Gomez 89)
Playing later (1845 GMT)
Auxerre v Lyon
Played Saturday
Monaco 3 (Minamino 34, Embolo 59, Zakaria 80-pen) Marseille 0
Toulouse 1 (Cresswell 42) Lille 2 (Fernandez-Pardo 21, Bakker 45+4)
Strasbourg 2 (Emegha 51, Amo-Ameyaw 54) Nice 2 (Bard 38, Ndayishimiye 90+4)
Friday
Lens 0 Reims 2 (Nakamura 33, 88)
