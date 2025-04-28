Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Angers 0 Lille 2 (Alexsandro 45+1, Haraldsson 50)

Lens 0 Auxerre 4 (Onaiwu 33, 44, Perrin 40, Hoever 73)

Nantes 0 Toulouse 0

Montpellier 0 Reims 0

Playing later (1845 GMT)

Marseille v Brest

Played Saturday

Strasbourg 3 (Moreira 7, Emegha 63, Bakwa 83) Saint-Etienne 1 (Davitashvili 19)

Le Havre 1 (Hassan 22) Monaco 1 (Biereth 61)

Lyon 4 (Fofana 8, Tolisso 25, Lacazette 39, Mikautadze 77) Rennes 1 (Meite 50)

Friday

Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Ruiz 41) Nice 3 (Sanson 35, 46, Ndayishimiye 70)

