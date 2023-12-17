Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 2nd Update
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 11:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Marseille 2 (Murillo 26, Harit 42) Clermont 1 (Allevinah 58)
Nantes 0 Brest 2 (Magnetti 49, Mounie 57)
Metz 0 Montpellier 1 (Esteve 9)
Lorient 1 (Dieng 53) Strasbourg 2 (Bakwa 14, Gameiro 49)
Playing later (1945 GMT)
Played Saturday
Lens 2 (Said 43, Cortes 75) Reims 0
Le Havre 3 (Sabbi 5, 35, Bayo 51-pen) Nice 1 (Louchet 90+1)
Friday