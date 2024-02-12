Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results - 2nd update

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Le Havre 0 Rennes 1 (Bourigeaud 60)

Toulouse 1 (Dallinga 90+6) Nantes 2 (Mohamed 2, Kadewere 51)

Clermont 1 (Kyei 69) Brest 1 (Lees-Melou 50)

Lorient 2 (Bamba 70, Bakayoko 87) Reims 0

Montpellier 1 (Nordin 23) Lyon 2 (Lacazette 74, Caqueret 82)

Playing later

Nice v Monaco (1945 GMT)

Played Saturday

Lens 3 (Wahi 16, Pereira da Costa 30, Sotoca 58) Strasbourg 1 (Delaine 43)

Paris Saint-Germain 3 (Ramos 10, Alexsandro 17-og, Kolo Muani 80) Lille 1 (Yazici 6)

Played Friday

Marseille 1 (Moumbagna 56) Metz 1 (Udol 61)

