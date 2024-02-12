Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 2nd Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Le Havre 0 Rennes 1 (Bourigeaud 60)
Toulouse 1 (Dallinga 90+6) Nantes 2 (Mohamed 2, Kadewere 51)
Clermont 1 (Kyei 69) Brest 1 (Lees-Melou 50)
Lorient 2 (Bamba 70, Bakayoko 87) Reims 0
Montpellier 1 (Nordin 23) Lyon 2 (Lacazette 74, Caqueret 82)
Playing later
Played Saturday
Lens 3 (Wahi 16, Pereira da Costa 30, Sotoca 58) Strasbourg 1 (Delaine 43)
Paris Saint-Germain 3 (Ramos 10, Alexsandro 17-og, Kolo Muani 80) Lille 1 (Yazici 6)
Played Friday
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 155 runs to secure 2-0 series win
-
Finland elects president in new geopolitical landscape
-
Pakistani Community in Beijing joins in Chinese New Year celebration
-
Program benefits over 1,000 Chinese rural schools in sci-tech education
-
China had 3,608 listed manufacturing companies by the end of 2023
-
Finland starts final round of presidential election
-
Third man dies in Senegal unrest: hospital source, politician
-
Finland elects president in new geopolitical landscape
-
Curry's game-winner lifts Warriors over Suns, Mavs silence Thunder
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 2nd T20 scores
-
Minister of Information Technology receives NVIDIA CEO to support digital economy growth in the Regi ..
-
Final stages of Hail Toyota International Rally 2024 conclude