Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Monaco 1 (Ben Yedder 49) Reims 3 (Teuma 35, Khadra 55, Matusiwa 90+6)
Rennes 2 (Bourigeaud 31-pen, Kalimuendo 54) Nice 0
Playing Sunday
Lille v Lorient (1200), Brest v Montpellier, Metz v Toulouse, Nantes v Clermont (1400), Le Havre v Lyon (1605), Lens v Paris Saint-Germain (1945)
Played Friday
Marseille 1 (Gigot 3) Strasbourg 1 (Sebas 90+2)
