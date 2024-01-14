Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:

Monaco 1 (Ben Yedder 49) Reims 3 (Teuma 35, Khadra 55, Matusiwa 90+6)

Rennes 2 (Bourigeaud 31-pen, Kalimuendo 54) Nice 0

Playing Sunday

Lille v Lorient (1200), Brest v Montpellier, Metz v Toulouse, Nantes v Clermont (1400), Le Havre v Lyon (1605), Lens v Paris Saint-Germain (1945)

Played Friday

Marseille 1 (Gigot 3) Strasbourg 1 (Sebas 90+2)

