Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) French Ligue 1 results:

Nice 1 (Guessand 76-pen) Metz 0

Marseille 2 (Aubameyang 38, Balerdi 50) Monaco 2 (Ben Yedder 7, Akliouche 45+4)

Playing Sunday (GMT)

Montpellier v Lille (1200), Lorient v Le Havre, Clermont v Strasbourg, Reims v Nantes (all 1400), Toulouse v Lens (1605), Paris Saint-Germain v Brest (1945)

Played Friday

Lyon 2 (Silva 56, Lacazette 77) Rennes 3 (Terrier 21, 40, Doue 35)

