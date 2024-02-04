Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Collated French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Rennes 2 (Terrier 3, Kalimuendo 48-pen) Montpellier 1 (Savanier 73)
Nantes 0 Lens 1 (Pereira Da Costa 48)
Playing Sunday (all times GMT)
Monaco v Le Havre (1200), Reims v Toulouse, Lille v Clermont, Metz v Lorient (all 1400), Brest v Nice (1605), Lyon v Marseille (1945)
Played Friday
Strasbourg 1 (Bakwa 68) Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Mbappe 31, Asensio 49)
