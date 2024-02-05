Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Brest 0 Nice 0

Monaco 1 (Ben Yedder 63) Le Havre 1 (Fofana 65-og)

Reims 2 (Teuma 49, Akiemi 90+1) Toulouse 3 (Mawissa 11, Babicka 31, Dallinga 45+2-pen)

Lille 4 (David 10, 38, Andre 24, Zhegrova 40) Clermont 0

Metz 1 (Ze 22) Lorient 2 (Bamba 19, Katseris 58)

Lyon 1 (Lacazette 36) Marseille 0

Played Saturday

Rennes 2 (Terrier 3, Kalimuendo 48-pen) Montpellier 1 (Savanier 73)

Nantes 0 Lens 1 (Pereira Da Costa 48)

Friday

Strasbourg 1 (Bakwa 68) Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Mbappe 31, Asensio 49)

Related Topics

Brest Pereira Lorient Nantes Montpellier Reims Metz Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Monaco David Sunday PSG

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

23 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

1 day ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

1 day ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

1 day ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

1 day ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

1 day ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

1 day ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

1 day ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

1 day ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

1 day ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

1 day ago

More Stories From World