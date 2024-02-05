Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Monaco 1 (Ben Yedder 63) Le Havre 1 (Fofana 65-og)
Reims 2 (Teuma 49, Akiemi 90+1) Toulouse 3 (Mawissa 11, Babicka 31, Dallinga 45+2-pen)
Lille 4 (David 10, 38, Andre 24, Zhegrova 40) Clermont 0
Metz 1 (Ze 22) Lorient 2 (Bamba 19, Katseris 58)
Lyon 1 (Lacazette 36) Marseille 0
Played Saturday
Rennes 2 (Terrier 3, Kalimuendo 48-pen) Montpellier 1 (Savanier 73)
Nantes 0 Lens 1 (Pereira Da Costa 48)
Friday
Strasbourg 1 (Bakwa 68) Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Mbappe 31, Asensio 49)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From World
-
Police and protesters clash after Senegal election postponed6 hours ago
-
Senegal faces opposition backlash after election postponed6 hours ago
-
Extreme heat drives Chile wildfires leaving at least 51 dead8 hours ago
-
Namibia President Geingob, veteran of freedom struggle, dies8 hours ago
-
PSG tightlipped over Mbappe switch to Real Madrid8 hours ago
-
Messi, Beckham booed after Argentine star sits out Hong Kong friendly8 hours ago
-
Historic comeback in Chamonix as 'lucky' Yule turns tide to win slalom8 hours ago
-
Pakistani govt rejects any interference in Feb. 8 election; defends actions against some PTI leaders8 hours ago
-
Senegal president postpones election14 hours ago
-
Russia says toll in Ukraine strike on occupied city rises to 2814 hours ago
-
Zadran 100 helps Afghanistan reduce Sri Lanka lead to 4214 hours ago
-
El Salvador votes with gang-busting Bukele miles ahead14 hours ago