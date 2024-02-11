Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:

Lens 3 (Wahi 16, Pereira da Costa 30, Sotoca 58) Strasbourg 1 (Delaine 43)

Paris Saint-Germain 3 (Ramos 10, Alexsandro 17-og, Kolo Muani 80) Lille 1 (Yazici 6)

Playing Sunday (all times GMT)

Le Havre v Rennes (1200), Toulouse v Nantes, Clermont v Brest, Lorient v Reims (all 1400), Montpellier v Lyon (1605), Nice v Monaco (1945)

Played Friday

Marseille 1 (Moumbagna 56) Metz 1 (Udol 61)

