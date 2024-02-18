Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Lille 3 (David 14, 44, 49) Le Havre 0
Nantes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Hernandez 60, Mbappe 78-pen)
Playing Sunday (all times GMT)
Strasbourg v Lorient (1200), Rennes v Clermont, Montpellier v Metz, Monaco v Toulouse (1400), Reims v Lens (1605), Brest v Marseille (1945)
Played Friday
Recent Stories
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP
PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages students towards brighter futures
Teenager killed during celebratory firing
More Stories From World
-
Lewandowski snatches Barca win at Celta, Atletico run riot32 seconds ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table41 seconds ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results55 seconds ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table59 seconds ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table1 minute ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated1 minute ago
-
Juve hand Inter nine-point lead as Napoli crisis deepens1 minute ago
-
Thailand's Thaksin: 20 years of triumphs and tribulation10 minutes ago
-
London Fashion Week celebrates multiculturalism and urban life10 minutes ago
-
US election: What if Biden or Trump leaves the race?11 minutes ago
-
Thai ex-PM Thaksin returns home from police hospital11 minutes ago
-
Russia claims 'full control' of Ukraine's Avdiivka11 minutes ago