Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:

Lille 3 (David 14, 44, 49) Le Havre 0

Nantes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Hernandez 60, Mbappe 78-pen)

Playing Sunday (all times GMT)

Strasbourg v Lorient (1200), Rennes v Clermont, Montpellier v Metz, Monaco v Toulouse (1400), Reims v Lens (1605), Brest v Marseille (1945)

Played Friday

Lyon 1 (Mangala 22) Nice 0

