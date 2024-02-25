Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 result:
Lorient 0 Nantes 1 (Castelletto 49)
Strasbourg 0 Brest 3 (Camara 33, 40, 60-pen)
Playing Sunday (GMT)
Lens v Monaco (1200), Le Havre v Reims, Nice v Clermont, Toulouse v Lille (all 1400), Paris Saint-Germain v Rennes (1605), Marseille v Montpellier (1945)
Played Friday
