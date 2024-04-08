Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Brest 4 (Chardonnet 12, Doumbia 31, Mounie 38, Satriano 60) Metz 3 (Traore 6, Mikautadze 74, 80)
Montpellier 2 (Savanier 55-pen, Karamoh 90) Lorient 0
Toulouse 0 Strasbourg 0
Monaco 1 (Akliouche 25) Rennes 0
Nantes 1 (Abline 16) Lyon 3 (Lacazette 75, Fofana 77, Orban 90+7)
Played on Saturday
Lens 1 (Frankowski 58) Le Havre 1 (Sabbi 78-pen)
Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Ramos 85) Clermont 1 (Keita 32)
Played Friday
Lille 3 (David 54-pen, Cabella 71, Gudmundsson 84) Marseille 1 (Aubameyang 81)
afp
