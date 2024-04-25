Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 08:00 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) French Ligue 1 results:

Lorient 1 (Bamba 73) Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Dembele 19, 60, Mbappe 22, 90)

Marseille 2 (Clauss 31, Aubameyang 56-pen) Nice 2 (Moffi 13, Bard 72)

Monaco 1 (Fofana 61) Lille 0

