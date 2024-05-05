Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Le Havre 3 (Kechta 24, 65, A. Ayew 90+6) Strasbourg 1 (Guilbert 86)
Monaco 4 (Minamino 16, Embolo 37, Ben Yedder 57, 87) Clermont 1 (Cham 34)
Metz 2 (Mikautadze 17, Diallo 45) Rennes 3 (Gouiri 23, Bourigeaud 73-pen, Kalimuendo 90+3)
Playing Monday
Played Friday
Toulouse 1 (Dallinga 34) Montpellier 2 (Savanier 27, Fayad 81)
Lens 2 (Wahi 57, Da Costa 81) Lorient 0
