Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Auxerre 2 (Raveloson 43, Coulibaly 90+5) Nice 1 (Cho 21)

Angers 0 Lens 1 (Said 28)

Montpellier 1 (Savanier 67-pen) Strasbourg 1 (Diarra 58)

Toulouse 0 Nantes 0

Rennes 3 (Bourigeaud 19, Gouiri 21, Meister 90+1) Lyon 0

Played Saturday

Brest 1 (Camara 45+6) Marseille 5 (Greenwood 3, 31-pen, Luis Henrique 26, 48, Wahi 69-pen)

Reims 0 Lille 2 (Diakite 45+30, David 90+3)

Monaco 1 (Minamino 29) Saint-Etienne 0

Friday

Le Havre 1 (Lloris 48) Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Lee 3, Dembele 85, Barcola 86, Kolo Muani 90-pen)

