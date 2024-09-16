Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Rennes 3 (Blas 24, Kalimuendo 35, Gronbaek 60) Montpellier 0
Nantes 1 (Augusto 28) Reims 2 (Munetsi 34, Nakamura 90+1)
Strasbourg 1 (Nanasi 31) Angers 1 (Dieng 62)
Toulouse 2 (Babicka 70, Gboho 86) Le Havre 0
Lens 0 Lyon 0
Played Saturday
Marseille 2 (Maupay 40, Luis Henrique 53) Nice 0
Auxerre 0 Monaco 3 (Kehrer 8, Vanderson 25, Zakaria 89)
Paris Saint-Germain 3 (Dembele 42, 74, Ruiz 73) Brest 1 (Del Castillo 29-pen)
Played Friday
Saint-Etienne 1 (Cafaro 6) Lille 0
