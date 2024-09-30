Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated

Published September 30, 2024

Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Toulouse 1 (Gboho 14) Lyon 2 (Nicolaisen 28-og, Fofana 90+5)

Nantes 2 (Lepenant 10, Thomas 49) Saint-Etienne 2 (Sissoko 57, 67-pen)

Angers 1 (Ferhat 84) Reims 3 (Nakamura 9, Ito 25, Munetsi 79)

Strasbourg 1 (Moreira 40) Marseille 0)

Played Saturday

Lens 0 Nice 0

Le Havre 0 Lille 3 (David 23, 35, 79)

Monaco 2 (Balogun 32, Camara 90+8) Montpellier 1 (Nzingoula 16)

Friday

Auxerre 3 (Owusu 26, Jubal 37-pen, Traore 59) Brest 0

Paris Saint-Germain 3 (Barcola 30, 68, Lee 58) Rennes 1 (Kalimuendo 75-pen)

