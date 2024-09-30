Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Toulouse 1 (Gboho 14) Lyon 2 (Nicolaisen 28-og, Fofana 90+5)
Nantes 2 (Lepenant 10, Thomas 49) Saint-Etienne 2 (Sissoko 57, 67-pen)
Angers 1 (Ferhat 84) Reims 3 (Nakamura 9, Ito 25, Munetsi 79)
Strasbourg 1 (Moreira 40) Marseille 0)
Played Saturday
Lens 0 Nice 0
Le Havre 0 Lille 3 (David 23, 35, 79)
Monaco 2 (Balogun 32, Camara 90+8) Montpellier 1 (Nzingoula 16)
Friday
Auxerre 3 (Owusu 26, Jubal 37-pen, Traore 59) Brest 0
Paris Saint-Germain 3 (Barcola 30, 68, Lee 58) Rennes 1 (Kalimuendo 75-pen)
