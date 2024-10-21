Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Le Havre 0 Lyon 4 (Abner 32, Fofana 57, Lacazette 71, Benrahma 87)
Auxerre 2 (Diomande 16, Traore 52) Reims 1 (Nakamura 90+5)
Nantes 1 (Abline 67) Nice 1 (Guessand 72)
Toulouse 1 (King 64) Angers 1 (Niane 5)
Montpellier 0 Marseille 5 (Wahi 1, Harit 36, Hojbjerg 40, Greenwood 58, Luis Henrique 73)
Played Saturday
Brest 1 (Del Castillo 54-pen) Rennes 1 (Jota 86)
Saint-Etienne 0 Lens 2 (Frankowski 20 Labeau-Lascary 79)
Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Mayulu 18, Asensio 47, Barcola 66, Lee 90) Strasbourg 2 (Mara 58, Diong 90+2)
Friday
afp
