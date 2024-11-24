Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Lens 1 (Fulgini 80) Marseille 3 (Rongier 49, Henrique 57, Hojbjerg 89)
Saint-Etienne 1 (Bouchouari 47) Montpellier 0
Reims 1 (Diakite 55) Lyon 1 (Cherki 38)
Lille v Rennes (1400), Auxerre v Angers, Nantes v Le Havre (1600), Nice v Strasbourg (1945)
Played Friday
Monaco 3 (Akliouche 5, 90+1, Golovin 24) Brest 2 (Sima 50, Ajorque 90+6)
Paris Saint-Germain 3 (Neves 35, Beraldo 84, Ferreira 90+1) Toulouse 0
